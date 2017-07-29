× ATV stolen from yard in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – The White Pigeon Detachment of the Michigan State Police’s Marshall Post is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle.

At noon Sunday, MSP troopers were dispatched to the 71000 Block of U.S. 131 in Mottville Township where a person reported that between 7 p.m. Saturday and 5:45 a.m. Sunday their ATV was stolen from their yard.

The ATV is described as a TaoTao Rhino 250, red with a black front and rear racks.

A witness reported seeing a light colored passenger vehicle and a tall thin black male stopped in front of the victim’s residence, who then began walking around the victim’s yard. There was a second person in the vehicle. However, the witness could not get a description of that subject.

Anyone with any information about this case is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.