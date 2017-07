Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police say a portion of the East Beltline is expected to be closed for quite sometime Saturday after a car crash.

We're told there are injuries in the accident but the extent of them are not yet known.

Police on scene say the crash has slowed down traffic going northbound on East Beltline at Lake Drive SE.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more information for you and will bring you updates both on air and online.