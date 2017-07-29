Alcohol blamed in deadly crash at East Beltline & Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police say one person is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a bad crash closed a portion of the East Beltline for several hours early Saturday.

Grand Rapids say the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. when a car driving northbound on the East Beltline was struck by another car driving eastbound on Lake Drive SE.

Police say the driver of the car going northbound, who had the right of way, was killed in the crash after his car went off road into a ravine on the east side of the intersection. He was identified as a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man. His name has not been released.

The at-fault driver, identified as a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with injuries where he was treated and released.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

They said a canine unit did not locate any additional victims in the heavy vegetation in the ravine.

The accident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department's traffic unit. Anyone who may have additional information is being asked to call GRPD at (616) 456-3938 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.