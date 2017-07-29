× Deputies searching for man accused of credit card theft

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera committing credit card fraud.

In a Facebook post on Silent Observer’s page, deputies say it all stems from an incident in early July where the man is accused of stealing a credit card to buy a $2,500 flat screen television from the Sam’s Club on 28th street.

Deputies say the man then traveled to the nearby Best Buy and tried to make a purchase worth more than $4,000 but the transaction was declined.

The victim says they last remember having their credit card at the YMCA on Cascade the night of July 7 but has not seen it since.

The man wanted is described as a light skinned black male, 6′, medium build.

If you can identify him or have contact info for him please contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.