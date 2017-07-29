× Free lunch for first 50 customers at new Chipotle in West Michigan

KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you are a fan of Chipotle, here is your chance to get a free meal next week.

The company is opening its newest location in West Michigan in south Kentwood Tuesday, August 1.

The store is located at the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and M6 and is open seven days a week from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The first 50 customers through the door when it opens will get a free meal.

If you are not one of the first 50 in the store for it’s grand opening, don’t worry there will also be tons of Chipotle swag handed out.