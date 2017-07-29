× GR mayor, volunteers help build affordable hosing on west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A total of 40 millennial volunteers alongside Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County Friday to help build affordable housing.

The four-unit home is under construction in the 600 block of Fourth Street NW.

“As a city of service, we are committed to high-impact service plans that identify priority areas of need and specific challenges that can be addressed, in part, by volunteers like you,” Mayor Bliss said.

“We know that affordable housing is a critical need in our city, and we are grateful to Habitat for helping to provide real meaningful change in our community around this issue,” Bliss said.

The project is part of Habitat Kent’s ongoing efforts to preserve affordable housing on the city’s West Side.

Over two years, the nonprofit organization is building more than 20 homes and completing nearly 100 home repair projects in five West Side neighborhoods.