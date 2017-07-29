Police: Man dies at Caledonia Farmers Elevator

Posted 9:28 PM, July 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:53PM, July 29, 2017

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Kent County on Saturday.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. at the Caledonia Farmers Elevator in Calendonia Township.

Authorities say Daniel Hibma, 56, of Caledonia, was pronounced dead at the scene. An employee noticed the man had not left work yet and reportedly discovered the accident. Specifics on how the man died were not released.

The investigation continues.

1 Comment