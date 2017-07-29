Rep. Amash to hold Belding town hall
BELDING, Mich. — Representative Justin Amash (R- Cascade) will be in West Michigan next week for a town hall.
It’s set for this Monday night, July 31 at Belding High School from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.
The congressman held a pair of town halls just a few weeks ago in Battle Creek where healthcare was a major topic.
Monday’s town hall is planned in the school’s auditorium.
1 Comment
Chris
Although I am a liberal I voted for Amash in the primaries and would do it again to protect him from the old schooler Republicans. Amash faces the people he represents and seems to put law before loyalty to a few men.