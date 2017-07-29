× Rep. Amash to hold Belding town hall

BELDING, Mich. — Representative Justin Amash (R- Cascade) will be in West Michigan next week for a town hall.

It’s set for this Monday night, July 31 at Belding High School from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.

The congressman held a pair of town halls just a few weeks ago in Battle Creek where healthcare was a major topic.

Monday’s town hall is planned in the school’s auditorium.