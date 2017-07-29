Sunny Saturday with comfortable temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – High pressure stays in demand this weekend giving us plenty of sunshine for Saturday. West Michigan stays under an upper level ridge helping give us a great stretch of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures Saturday will work to the lower 80s.

The beach and lake shore is the place to be for the last weekend of July! Water temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. Saturday winds will be out of the north at 10-20 knots with waves one to three feet. Be careful if you are south of Grand Rapids at any Van Buren County beach with a moderate beach hazard risk.

We will cool slowly once the sun sets over West Michigan. Clear skies and cool temperatures remain overnight as temperatures dip back into the upper 50s.

Sunshine will stick around for the next several days ending the month of July on a high note! Comfortable temperatures remain in place until late in the day on Tuesday. Humidity will increase into Wednesday as we work towards our next chance for showers and storms. We have the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday and for the day on Thursday.