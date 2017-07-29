Third Annual ‘I Am Basketball’ Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The 3rd Annual 'I Am Basketball' Camp was held this weekend at Reeths-Puffer High School.

Portland Trail Blazers Assistant Coach Dale Osbourne along with former NBA player Cliff Levingston helped coach the event for kids ages 8-18 with the hopes of helping the kids understand the importance of making good decisions and staying in school.

"What I like about this camp is kids that are on the fence about which way they want to go and to me those are the most promising and the most rewarding kids to find because not only do you get them going the right direction, but they appreciate it," Cliff said on Saturday. "This camp - it's about mentoring more so than basketball. And helping them understand things in life and how to obtain things in life."

Coach Osbourne agreed. "This camp is not about me and the NBA and it's not about that. It's just about a positive message, again about God, family and education and just doing the right things. And if you can reach just one kid out of camp like this just to help them fufill his dream with staying out of trouble and getting a scholarship, it's worth it."