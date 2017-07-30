Another beautiful Sunday with sunshine and comfortable heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – High pressure stays in demand this weekend giving us plenty of sunshine to finish off on Sunday. West Michigan stays under an upper level ridge helping give us a great stretch of sunshine and comfortable heat. Temperatures Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday working to the middle to upper 80s

The beach and lake shore is the place to be for the last weekend of July! Water temperatures are in the lower and upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday winds will be out of the north at 0-5 knots with waves around one foot.

We will slowly have humidity build in West Michigan ahead of showers and storms. Dew points will start to rise into the lower 60s on Tuesday and middle to upper 60s by Wednesday. The sticky and muggy conditions will last through Friday as dew points slowly decrease.

Sunshine will stick around for the next few days ending the month of July on a high note! Comfortable temperatures remain in place until late in the day on Tuesday. Humidity will increase as we work towards our next chance for showers and storms. We have the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday and then on Thursday as shower and storm chances will also continue into the weekend. Notice the temperatures dipping back into the 70s dipping back below average for this time of year.