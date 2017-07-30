× Color Run returns to Grand Rapids’ Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of people in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday lacing up their running shoes and getting colorful for the annual Color Run at Calder Plaza.

Before the race, runners were able to paint their aspirations on the ‘dream wall’ before being doused from head-to-toe in different colors.

One runner we talked to says if she is going to run a 5K, she likes to have fun with it as well.

“I have done half marathons and stuff but I like these better because it`s more fun and i like the costumed ones, and the color ones, because they have more of a fun twist,” said runner Claire Kaczanowski.

If you missed this year’s event don’t worry there’s another one in Lansing on September 30th.