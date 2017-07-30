× Great turnout for Race for Spartan Stores YMCA 5K

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A number of people came out to Chemical Bank Saturday for the Race for Spartan Stores YMCA 5K.

People from all walks of life got to participate including those in wheelchairs like Lori Hastings, who has grown famous for her organization “Lori’s Voice”.

“Oh it’s just so cool because I get to come out here and run now for me I have a mobile wheelchair so I can run anywhere I want so there are a lot of cool people here that get to come out and run and get pushed so you really get to feel what it’s like to get your hair blowing back in the wind and it’s just a really good time, ” Hastings said.

The event also included a kids run as well as a large community parade after. The West Michigan Chapter of My Team Triumph also participated in the race.

Last year, more than 1,200 people participated but it’s still not clear exactly how many participated in Saturday’s event.