GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is turning 20!

On Monday from 2-8 p.m. the museum invites you to come out to Sheldon Avenue to enjoy a day of sno-cones, games, art, bubbles and exhibits moved from the inside of the building.

All outdoor activities are free and the museum will only charge $3.00 – the same price of admission when they opened two decades ago.

