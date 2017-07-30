Local mini-golf course hosts 29th annual Putt-for-Life tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- It was a packed house this weekend all for the 29th annual Bush Putt-for-Life tournament held at Loeschner's Village Mini-Golf course.

Some of the FOX 17 crew came out to help raise money for cancer research including Meteorologists Kevin Craig, Ty Shesky, and Candace Monacelli.

The event is held annually in memory of Brian Bush, a young boy who was a patient at St. Jude who lost his life to pneumonia.

We spoke to his father who says this event helps bring people together each year.

"It`s families coming together, and raising money for St. Jude`s Children`s Hospital which is a research hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where children and families do not have to pay to have their children go through the research or cancer treatment, " said Michael Bush, the father of Brian.

In the nearly 30 years, organizers say more than $645,000 has been raised for cancer research, they also say the event has never been rained out.