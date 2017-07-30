Man arrested after Grand Rapids teen is stabbed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in jail for stabbing a teenager Saturday night.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, at 9 p.m. Saturday a 56-year-old man was arguing with a group of juveniles in the 400 block of Spencer Street NE when the man used an unknown object to stab a 15-year-old boy in the wrist.

The teen suffered minor injuries.

The 56-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault. His name is not being released until he is arraigned in court on Monday.

