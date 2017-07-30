Michigan man celebrates 105th birthday

Posted 10:13 PM, July 30, 2017, by

GREENVILLE, Mich. – On Sunday a man in Greenville was the center of attention as his retirement home celebrated his 105th birthday.

When Glenn Waters was born in 1912, it was the same year the Titanic sank. Born in the outskirts of Ionia, Glenn has been calling Michigan his home for more than a century.

“Yeah I’m pretty healthy for my age,” says Glenn Waters. “I used to get my hair cut and that was 35 cents. I did rabbit hunting and squirrel hunting and pheasant hunting and all that.”

Glenn taught shop at high schools in Johannesburg and Midland. He’s been retired for more than 40 years.

He credits his long life to being healthy and having a positive outlook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s