Michigan man celebrates 105th birthday

GREENVILLE, Mich. – On Sunday a man in Greenville was the center of attention as his retirement home celebrated his 105th birthday.

When Glenn Waters was born in 1912, it was the same year the Titanic sank. Born in the outskirts of Ionia, Glenn has been calling Michigan his home for more than a century.

“Yeah I’m pretty healthy for my age,” says Glenn Waters. “I used to get my hair cut and that was 35 cents. I did rabbit hunting and squirrel hunting and pheasant hunting and all that.”

Glenn taught shop at high schools in Johannesburg and Midland. He’s been retired for more than 40 years.

He credits his long life to being healthy and having a positive outlook.