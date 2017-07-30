× Rep Amash to hold town hall in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Representative Justin Amash (R-Cascade) will hold a town hall in the Grand Rapids area this week.

It’s set for Tuesday evening August 1 at the East Grand Rapids High School from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The meeting comes one day after Amash plans to hold one at Belding High School.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center.