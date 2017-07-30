Rep Amash to hold town hall in East Grand Rapids

Posted 7:08 PM, July 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:09PM, July 30, 2017

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Representative Justin Amash (R-Cascade) will hold a town hall in the Grand Rapids area this week.

It’s set for Tuesday evening August 1 at the East Grand Rapids High School from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The meeting comes one day after Amash plans to hold one at Belding High School. 

Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment