Shoplifting suspect arrested after allegedly beating deputy with flashlight

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's office is investigating after a shoplifting incident turned violent late Saturday.

The department says one of its deputies was called to a shoplifting incident in the 5100 block of W. Main Street around 11 p.m. Saturday in Oshtemo Township.

We're told the store's security tried to stop the man from stealing items from the store but he walked out to the store's parking lot where a deputy confronted him. Deputies say the suspect then allegedly started striking the officer multiple times in the head with a metal flash light causing injury.

A security guard from the store was also allegedly struck in the head by the suspect who was eventually taken into custody.

The deputy and the store's security guard were both hospitalized but have since been released.

The suspect, only identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple assault charges. No names have been released.