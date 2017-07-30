Family Fun on the Farm bringing agricultural awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- Saturday was Family Fun on the Farm out in Sparta on Fruit Ridge Ave.

The Kent County Farm Bureau hosted this event with May Farms in order to share a snapshot of what modern farming is like with the public. Guests were able to learn about apple production, take an orchard tour, tour an apple packing facility, and chat with farmers and other agricultural commodity groups.

Guests were also able to check out the equipment arena, which featured some of the tools farmers use in their fields. There was activities for kids and an animal petting zoo.

Agriculture is an integral part of Kent County and our state is the second most diverse in production, behind California. Michigan is also the second largest apple producer in the United States and first in cherry production.

This event was a great opportunity to share how food goes from farm to table and that it includes a lot of technology, logistics, proper practices and hard work to bring that food to the plates of consumers.