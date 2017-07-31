Betsy DeVos to visit Grand Rapids Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos delivers remarks to employees on her first day on the job at the Department of Education February 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos was confirmed by the Senate after Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
The West Michigan native will visit the Van Andel Education Institute to attend a student STEM program and a round-table discussion with teachers.
DeVos is then scheduled to visit Grand Rapids Community College to tour the culinary kitchen, machine lab and apprenticeship facilities.
The Department of Education says in a release that the visit is meant to highlight the school’s apprenticeship and workforce development programs.