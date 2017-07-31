× Betsy DeVos to visit Grand Rapids Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The West Michigan native will visit the Van Andel Education Institute to attend a student STEM program and a round-table discussion with teachers.

DeVos is then scheduled to visit Grand Rapids Community College to tour the culinary kitchen, machine lab and apprenticeship facilities.

The Department of Education says in a release that the visit is meant to highlight the school’s apprenticeship and workforce development programs.