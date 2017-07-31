Cowpie Music Festival boasts great artists and family fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that Alaska is a less than a 30 minute drive from Grand Rapids? Not the state, the town! And thousands flock there every second weekend in August for the annual Cowpie Music Festival at the Shagbark Farm, 7500 Alaska Ave.

Basically it's a big party in the pasture with 20 amazing regional and local bands, three days of music, fresh air camping, workshops, kids activities, food, craft beer and more.

Founder of the festival, Farmer John Crissman stopped by the Morning Mix along with Oliva Mainville and The Aquatic Troupe to give our ears a little sampling of just some of the fabulous music you'll hear echoing out in the pasture.

The Cowpie Festival is happening August 10-12.

For ticket information, make sure to visit cowpiemusicfestival.com