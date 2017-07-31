Family still searching for answers in death of Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The family of a man who was killed earlier this year gathered for a vigil in Grand Rapids on Monday, hoping to keep the word about his case out there so an arrest can finally be made.

Police say Julius Vinson III, 25, was found with a head wound following an assault on March 31.  He was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

On Monday, family members, friends and the group Mothers on a Mission said they just want to know what happened to Julius.

“I still have that empty hole, I still don’t know what happened,” said his mother Tonya Wilkens. “All I know is that my son will never come home.”

Officials believe Vinson was attacked off Vineland Avenue south of 28th Street.

“I just want answers,” Wilkens said. “If it happened here many people would have seen it.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police or Silent Observer at 616-774-234.

