Find multiple medical services all in one place at Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campuses

It's always a pain when a patient has a doctor appointment in one facility, then have to travel to get their results or receive special treatment in another facility. In many cases these special facilities are located in different cities far away from the patient's home, and can be very inconvenient.

Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campuses focus on patient-centered health care solutions by bringing together multiple services and medial specialties to one convenient location, so there's no need to constantly drive from one place to another.

Patients also don't have to travel to get their lab or radiology services after their primary care visits, they can just stay in one location close to home.

Dr. Philip Henderson and Natalia Szczygiel from Spectrum Health continue the discussion on the services provided at their Integrated Care Campuses.

There are multiple Integrated Care Campuses across West Michigan located in Ionia, Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, and Rockford.

The community is invited to an open house at the Integrated Care Campus in Rockford on Meadow Creek Drive on Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on this event or other Integrated Care Campuses, visit spectrumhealth.org.