Former Allegan fire chief sentenced for child porn

Photos from the Allegan County Sheriff's Department

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The former fire chief in Allegan has been sentenced to at least 85 months in prison.

Matt Gillies was sentenced to between 85 months and 20 years for Child Sexually Abusive Materials, the manufacturing of child pornography.  He was also sentenced to between 71 months and 15 years for Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd degree.

The court says that Gillies will be eligible for parole only after serving the minimum 85 months, which is just over seven years.

Gillies pleaded guilty to two of five charges that were brought against him.  He was suspended from the department in October 2016.

