Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 31

1. The legacy of a local college athlete lives on along with his values at Forrest Hills Northern.

On Saturday, the school hosted a first-time special camp in memory of former student, Michael Sadler, who was killed in a crash last July.

The Michael Sadler Foundation partnered with Kohl's Kicking to host the Mike Sadler specialist camp.

Michael was a volunteer coach with Kohl's, and was also a punter for Michigan State University.

Organizers also hoped to instill in the kids the values that Michael believed in. Hundreds of students from all over the state took part in the camp.

2. A big rainbow cloud appeared over Calder Park as the "happiest 5K on the planet" traveled through Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The Color Run drew hundreds of people out to the park. Runners got a chance to paint their aspirations on a dream wall, take pictures with giant unicorns, and of course, get covered in different colors at each kilometer.

After the race was over, there was music, dancing, and color throws.

Missed out on this year's event? There will be another one in Lansing on September 30.

3. A man in Greenville was the center of attention while celebrating his 105th birthday.

Glen Waters was born just outside of Ionia in 1912, that's the same year the Titanic sand Fenway Park opened in Boston.

Waters taught wood shop classes at high schools in Johannesburg in Northern Michigan, as well as midland before retiring more than 40 years ago.

Now, he lives at the green acres assisted living community in Greenville, where he spends his time doing artwork, and carving wooden canes.

Glen credits his long life to being healthy and having a positive outlook.

4. Families in Sparta got a chance to learn all about how their food goes from the farm, to the table at May Farms.

Guests could see and do everything from riding on a tractor and touring the apple orchards, to getting up close and personal with some furry friends.

In the end, these farmers say they just love what they do, and they want to share it with everyone.

Michigan is the second largest U.S. producer of apples, and the first in tart cherry production.

5. Brothers Leather Supply Company is holding its second annual Sample Sale on Saturday.

The sale will take place at their store on Division Avenue starting at 8 a.m.

Messenger bags, wallets, duffel bags and canvas backpacks will be just some of the items that will be discounted up to 75 percent off.

All regular priced merchandised will be 20 percent off, and some will be priced as low as $10.

The firm plans to donate a portion of the sale's proceeds to their neighbor, Mel Trotter Ministries.