Reigning in another year, GRCM celebrates 20 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There will be dancing, playing, drawing in the streets Monday afternoon. It is the Grand Rapids Children's Museum Birthday Street Party!

For 20 years the GRCM has been a part of the Grand Rapids' community by bringing fun, educational activities for children near and far.

With free outdoor activities, the museum is inviting everyone out to partake in some games, crafts, bubble blowing and more.

Take a walk through the museum for only $3 and enjoy some of the current exhibits such as Kidstruction Zone, Diagnosis: FUN!, Little Grand Rapids and Boxes.

The party will last from 2 - 8 p.m. on Sheldon Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.