South Haven veteran receives Medal of Honor

Posted 3:47 PM, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 03:48PM, July 31, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – An Army medic who saved wounded soldiers from a Vietnam War kill zone despite his own serious injuries is receiving the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.

The medal is the nation’s highest military honor for actions in combat, and Monday is Trump’s first time presenting it.

The recipient is 71-year-old James McCloughan, of South Haven, Michigan.

Trump says McCloughan “ran into danger” to rescue other men.

McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who ended up in the middle of a raging, two-day battle in Vietnam in 1969. Officials say he willingly entered the “kill zone” to rescue 10 wounded and disoriented comrades despite his own serious injuries caused by shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade.

