Statewide average gas prices rise 8 cents

Posted 6:23 AM, July 31, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.48 per gallon. That’s about 33 cents more than at the same point last year. It’s the second consecutive week of increases in Michigan.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.39 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.52 in the Grand Rapids area.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 6 cents from a week ago to $2.46 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

