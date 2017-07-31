× Teen serial armed robbery suspects named in Muskegon Co

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two teenagers have been identified as suspects potentially behind several armed robberies across West Michigan.

Ian Rodriguez, 18, and Cameron Card, 19, were arraigned Monday morning after being arrested Saturday night after the pair allegedly tried to rob a Speedway gas station on South Slocum Road in Ravenna.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat says a deputy staking out the gas station saw Rodriguez leave after the robbery. When he confronted him, Rodriguez allegedly had his gun pointed in the deputy’s direction but was talked into putting it down.

Card was identified as the alleged getaway driver, who is said to have left the scene after Rodriguez was arrested. He was found later that night.

Both men are being charged with armed robbery. Rodriguez is also being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The prosecutor’s office says the pair may face additional charges concerning another robbery that happened July 10 in Twin Lake at a J & H Family Store.

They’re also suspected for other robberies in Oceana and Newaygo County.