Tigers trade Wilson and Avila to Cubs for prospects

DETROIT, Mich. – MLB.com is reporting that the Detroit Tigers have traded lefty reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs for top prospect Jeimer Candelario, shortstop Isaac Paredes and a player to be named or cash.

The trade may be the last of the Tigers’ dealings ahead of Monday’s 4 p.m. ET non-waiver Trade Deadline.

Wilson, 29, has a 2.68 ERA and 13 saves in 42 appearances for the Tigers this season. He has 55 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. He became the Tigers closer in June. Wilson’s contract has him under team control through next season.

Alex Avila, a catcher, was traded by his father, General Manager Al Avila. Alex played last season in Chicago for the White Sox.

Candelario, 23, ranks 92nd on the MLB Top 100 Prospects list and was the top prospect in the Cubs system. He plays first and third base.