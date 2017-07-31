× Two teens injured in crash, one air lifted to Kalamazoo hospital

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens were injured after the female driver, 16, lost control of her pick up truck and struck a tree on U Drive South near 8 Mile Road in Burlington Township.

Police responded to the crash that occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday to find the two teens injured.

The female was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for treatment.

The male passenger, 16, was partially ejected from the vehicle. According to police, he was air lifted to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo due to the injuries he sustained during the incident.

The crash is still under investigation, but officials believe alcohol or drugs weren’t a factor.