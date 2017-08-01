AMBER Alert suspect in custody, 2-year-old girl found safe after miles-long chase

Posted 10:27 AM, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28AM, August 1, 2017

DETROIT (WJBK) – The suspect wanted in an AMBER Alert issued Tuesday morning has been taken into custody in northwest Detroit. Sondra Renee, the 2-year-old girl who was missing, has also been found.

Authorities had been in pursuit of the suspect, Grady Barrett, for nearly 30 minutes in a chase that took them from Monroe to Romulus, before ending at Seven Mile and Meyers in Detroit. Sondra was found inside the car.

EMS assistance was requested at the scene, but it doesn’t appear anyone was seriously injured. We’re told Barrett crashed his car when police attempted a pit maneuver. He hit two parked cars in the process.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert around 7 a.m. Tuesday for Sondra. They say Barrett forcefully took her from a relative’s house in Detroit in the middle of the night.

Barrett has been taken into custody. Another adult was also in the car who has also been taken into custody.

Police say Barrett was dating Sondra’s mother, and that he is not the girl’s biological father.

Sondra was with an aunt, who was babysitting her at the time she was taken.

