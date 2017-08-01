Battle Creek Police: No issue found while investigating ‘suspicious’ bag on train

Posted 9:13 PM, August 1, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek investigated a report of a suspicious bag that was found tied to a rail car Tuesday evening.

Calhoun County Dispatch says they got a call around 7:30 p.m. that there was a suspicious item on some railroad tracks northeast of Battle Creek. They reported the bomb squad was sent to investigate.

Police say they found a bag tied to the back of a rail car. They say no issue was found.

FOX 17 learned through a viewer that the neighborhood around Emmett Street and Raymond was evacuated as a precaution. Police say residents will be let into their homes soon.

