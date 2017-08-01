× Car, motorcycle crash into woods, motorcyclist dies from injuries

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday police responded to the report of a crash to find a male driver, 19, disoriented inside his vehicle and a motorcyclist, 24, deceased off to the side of the road in Lenox Township.

The vehicle was located with airbags deployed on the west should in the woods, and officials located the motorcyclist from Casco south of the vehicle also in the woods.

According to police, they don’t believe the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating this incident.