GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin College Political Science Professor Doug Koopman shares his thoughts on the shakeups and changes going on inside the President Trump White House.
Expert weighs in on White House changes
-
Scaramucci out after 11 days in White House job
-
Spicer seeks more strategic role at White House
-
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
-
Teacher under fire after making obscene gesture at White House during trip with students
-
Trump reportedly mulling major overhaul to White House staff
-
-
Trump announces US pull out from climate pact
-
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
-
Trump tweets health bill ‘will get even better’ at lunch
-
House to vote on health care bill Thursday
-
White House accuses Russia of covering up Syria attack
-
-
It’s been 10 years since Congress raised the minimum wage
-
With Upton a ‘no,’ GOP remains short on health care votes
-
Amash on Ryan: We need ‘change in direction’ or new speaker