Going natural; Organic produce, supplements and more at Nature’s Market

Looking for a change in diet and move away from processed foods? Instead of hunting for organic and natural foods in giant grocery stores, find everything you need in one place at Nature's Market in Holland.

Nature's Market is a family run business that opened it's doors to West Michigan in 1987, and it's been growing ever since.

They sell organic groceries, including a variety of frozen and refrigerated products from local farmers, along with gluten-free and allergen-free products.

Along with groceries, they also sell vitamins, minerals, herbs, protein powders, and other supplements.

Todd went to their store to learn more about what  they have to offer, what's trending, and how they can help people live a healthier lifestyle.

Nature's Market is located at 1013 Washington Avenue in Holland.

To learn more, visit naturesmarketholland.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

