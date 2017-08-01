Grand Rapids officer spotted helping elderly driver

Posted 2:49 PM, August 1, 2017, by

Photo from We Are Westsiders Facebook page

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids police officer was recognized on social media for helping out an elderly woman.

Bruce Steffke made the post on the We Are Westsiders Facebook page.

According to a department spokesperson, Officer Lahuis came to the gas station and found the elderly woman had driven into a stack of firewood that was for sale by the pumps.  He determined that the woman was having some medical issues and shouldn’t be driving.

Officer Lahuis then called the woman’s brother to come and pick her up.  While waiting, the woman said she was concerned about filling her gas tank and Lahuis and a paramedic helped fill the tank and got her some food and juice inside.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment