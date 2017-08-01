× Grand Rapids officer spotted helping elderly driver

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids police officer was recognized on social media for helping out an elderly woman.

Bruce Steffke made the post on the We Are Westsiders Facebook page.

According to a department spokesperson, Officer Lahuis came to the gas station and found the elderly woman had driven into a stack of firewood that was for sale by the pumps. He determined that the woman was having some medical issues and shouldn’t be driving.

Officer Lahuis then called the woman’s brother to come and pick her up. While waiting, the woman said she was concerned about filling her gas tank and Lahuis and a paramedic helped fill the tank and got her some food and juice inside.