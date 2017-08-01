Helium volley ball, water slides, and more fun at KROC Center’s National Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salvation Army KROC Center is teaming up with the Garfield Park Neighborhood Association is once again participating in National Night Out.

National Night Out is an initiative to bring local law and safety enforcement together with the community for a night of fun.

At the KROC Center, there will be all kinds of indoor activities and outdoor games, a slip-n-slide, a helium volley ball tournament, food and more. Local law enforcement will also be there with special vehicles like firetrucks, police cars, and other cool gear.

National Night Out is happening tonight (Tuesday, August 1) from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the KROC Center located at 2500 South Division Avenue.

For more event details, visit grkroccenter.org.