× Here’s where you can join National Night Out events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is a night to strengthen unity, create open communication and to combat crime — It is National Night Out!

On the first Tuesday of August, an annual event takes places to bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. It is a night to talk about crime rates and issues in neighborhoods, but also, a night to have fun.

Many neighborhoods in different counties across West Michigan are hosting a variety of events.

Berrien County

Benton Harbor/Benton Township Where: Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor Time: 5 p.m. Contact: Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-928-8425

Berrien Springs and Oronoko Township Area Where: Grove Park in Berrien Springs Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Information: Participating agencies will be spreading awareness about crime prevention and safety including the chance for people to sign up for their neighborhood watch. This free event will also offer free food and family-friendly activities such as a bounce house, face painting and even a chance to spray a fire hose. Following the event, officials are asking residents to turn on their front porch lights on from 8-10 p.m. to show the unity between the community and law enforcement to prevent crime. Contact: Community/School Resource Officer Rick Smiedendorf of the Berrien Sprins-Oronoko Twp PD at 269-277-2728, 269-471-2813 or at smiedendorf@bsopd.org.



Calhoun County

Battle Creek Where: Mill Race Park at Michigan Avenue and Capital Avenue SW Time: 5 – 8 p.m. Information: Local law enforcement, businesses and community members will come together to learn how to create a safer community. The K-9 unit, special unit displays, law enforcement vehicles and games will be on site to educate and entertain. Contact: Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322



Kalamazoo County

Kent County

Adams Park Apartments Where: Adams Park Apartments, 1440 Fuller Avenue SE. Time: Noon – 2 p.m. Information: Cool off with some ice cream and enjoy music while getting to know officials and learning how to keep your neighborhood safe. Contact: Erin Shibley, (616) 235-2865, ext. 1203.

Alger Heights Neighborhood Association Where: Alger Middle School, 921 Alger SE, Northeast grounds of school. Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m. Information: A DJ will mix tunes while attendees enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides, a variety of games and learn about the local agencies and safety. There will be door prizes and a raffle available at this event. Contact: Sam Evans, (616) 540-2107

Baxter Neighborhood Association Where: Joe Taylor Park, 1030 Bemis SE. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Contact: Marian Barrera-Young, (616) 821-3740

Creston Neighborhood Association Where: Briggs Park, Lafayette and Knapp NE in Grand Rapids. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Arts and crafts, face painting and live entertainment will be available for attendees of all ages. Get to know your local law enforcement and learn safety tips while eating a hot dog, sipping on some lemonade or cooling off with an Ice Pop. Contact: Megan Kruis and Lauren Baker, (616) 454-7900

Eastown Community Association Where: Sigsbee Park, 431-499 Benjamin Ave SE. Time: 5 – 7 p.m. Contact: Don Lee, (616) 451-3025 or (616) 617-4483

Fuller Area Neighbors Where: Fuller Avenue Church, 1239 Fuller Avenue SE. Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m. Contact: Derek Ellens, (616) 329-2451

Garfield Park Neighborhood Association Where: The Salvation Army KROC Center in Grand Rapids. Time: 5 – 8:30 p.m. Information: This free event will feature activities such as slip & slide rides, games for the whole family, different community resources and many local officials will be in attendance to answer questions. Contact: GrKrocCenter.org or call 616-588-7200.

Grandville and Jension Area Where: Rosewood Park in Jenison Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Enjoy a night of free, live entertainment from the Jamestown Drifters. The Georgetown Police and Fire Department will be in attendance to answer questions and spread awareness. There will be a lot of activities for the kids including four square, jacks, hopscotch, chalk art and face painting. Organizers are also encouraging those that attend to give back by donating to Hand2Hand On the Move. Attendees can donate packs of trail mix, apple sauce, fruit cups and granola bars; monetary donations will also be accepted.

John Ball Area Neighbors (JBAN) Where: Lincoln Park Lodge, 1120 Bridge NW, Entrance off of Marion NW. Time: 7:30 – 9 p.m. Information: Before enjoying Movies in the Park at 9:15 p.m. visit the assortment of information booths, play a variety of games and enjoy a splash pad. Contact: Mary Bueche or Marie Cimochowicz, (616) 456-9190.

Oakdale Neighbors Where: Amplify GR Building, 1534 Kalamazoo Ave SE in Grand Rapids. Time: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Information: There will be information at the event about community resources, AmplifyGR and the Oakdale Neighbors. Family-friendly activities such as bingo, raffles, games, crafts and golf activities will be available throughout the evening.

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Where: Cesar Chavez School Parking Lot, 1205 Grandville Ave SW. Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Contact: Elizabeth Llamas and Roci Rodriguez, (616) 243-2489.



Muskegon County

Angell Neighborhood Association Where: Angell Community Church at 446 Ada Street in Muskegon. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: A backyard gets together with a variety of games, hot dogs and drinks.

Sheldon Park Neighborhood Association Where: Crestwood United Methodist Church at Creston Avenue and Calvin Street. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Join the picnic which will feature live entertainment from residents.

McLaughlin Neighborhood Association Where: McLaughlin Neighborhood Park at Terrace and Isabella Avenues. Times: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: The outing will feature many games for kids and adults, face painting and a survey will be available for residents. The night will also include a dedication of a brick at the Memory Garden.

Oakview Neighborhood Association Where: First Wesleyan Church at 1040 E Forest Avenue in Muskegon. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: It is a night to meet not only this neighborhood’s police officers but also the Oakview Neighborhood Association Board of Directors. Munch on some food or participate in activities such as seat belt convincers, a demonstration by the West Michigan Lake Hawks Basketball team, helmet and safety information, bike registration and more.

Nims Neighborhood Association Where: Nims Park at Southern Avenue and Davis Street. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Along with local officials, a fire truck will be on location for most of the event for demonstrations and entertainment. While talking with officers enjoy a variety of food, play on the playground or partake in arts and crafts.

Nelson Neighborhood Improvement Association Where: St. Joe’s Park on Monroe Avenue in Muskegon. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Bring a dish to share with your neighbors and local law enforcement officials. The event will also feature games, hot dogs and beverages.

Campbell Field Neighborhood Association Where: Campbell Field. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Face painting, sidewalk chalk and bracelet making are just some of the activities at this event for National Night Out. Enjoy some food and drinks while getting to know your local officials.

Lakeside Neighborhood Association Where: Pocket Park on Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Sway along with tunes while sipping back a cold drink and snacking on hots dogs or some corn on the cob. Kids can have some fun partaking in face painting, chalk art or other family-friendly activities.

Marquette Neighborhood Association Where: Beukema Playfield. Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Beachwood/Bluffton Neighborhood Association Where: Kruse Park. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Social hour for this event begins at 5:30 p.m and a dinner will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Organizers are asking those who plan on attending to whip up a dish to share with their neighbors and to bring their own table settings. There will be a lot of activities for the kids with prizes donated by local businesses.

Marsh Field Neighborhood Association Where: Marsh Field. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: What brings people together better then a pot luck so the association is asking attendees to bring a dish to pass and their own table settings.

East Muskegon Neighborhood Where: A lot located at 905 East Keating Avenue. Time: 6 – 8 p.m. Information: Get to know local law enforcement while enjoying inflatable games, good, face painting and other activities.

Jackson Hill Neighborhood Association Where: Aamodt Park. Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Glenside Neighborhood Association Where: McGraft Park Time: Starts at 7 p.m. Information: It is a chance to meet your neighbors and law enforcement officials while cooling off with some ice cream. A band will take the stage of the band shell and door prizes will be available.



Ottawa County

City of Holland Where: Kollen Park Time: 4 p.m. Information: Start this free event out by talking with local officials about crime and drug prevention, anti-crime programs and how to make a safe neighborhood. There will be live music, games and even a vintage car show. The evening will commence with Movies in Park beginning at dusk.



This is not a full list of all the events for National Night Out. If you want to add your neighborhood’s event to list, comment below.