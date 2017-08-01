Love craft beer? See what Atwater Brewery is cooking up for Restaurant Week GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week GR is just a little over a week away, with 70 restaurants ready to make countless dishes to give people a taste of Grand Rapids.

15 new restaurants were added to the list of this year, including Atwater Brewery. Emphasizing their love for craft beer, they incorporated their brews with the dishes they'll be showcasing during Restaurant Week, as well as paired them with other beers.

Atwater Brewery stopped by the studio to show off what they'll be cooking for Restaurant Week GR.

During Restaurant Week, a three-course meal will cost $28 or two dining for the same price at select locations. There will also be a $14 lunch option, which is a two-course meal.

For every meal sold, each restaurant will donate $1 to the Secchia Institute of Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund at Grand Rapids Community College.

Restaurant Week GR runs from August 9 through 20. For a complete list of restaurants and menus, visit restaurantweekgr.com.