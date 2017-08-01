× Meijer Garden show changed due to ‘medical issue’; ‘moe.’ replaced by the band Twiddle

GRAND RAPIDS TWP., Mich. – An “unforeseen medical circumstance” is changing the lineup for one of the Meijer Gardens Summer Concert schedule.

The venue says that ‘moe.’ will not be able to perform with Railroad Earth on August 21st at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater. However, the jam band Twiddle will be joining Railroad Earth for the show.

Tickets for Railroad Earth with moe. are still valid for the new show with Twiddle. If you want a refund due to the lineup change, you should contact Star Tickets at 1-800-585-3737 or customerservice@starttickets.com. Include your order number and full name. All refund requests must be made by August 10.