Meijer Garden show changed due to ‘medical issue’; ‘moe.’ replaced by the band Twiddle

Posted 10:50 AM, August 1, 2017, by

moe. and Railroad Earth - Aug. 21

GRAND RAPIDS TWP., Mich. – An “unforeseen medical circumstance” is changing the lineup for one of the Meijer Gardens Summer Concert schedule.

The venue says that ‘moe.’ will not be able to perform with Railroad Earth on August 21st at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.  However, the jam band Twiddle will be joining Railroad Earth for the show.

Tickets for Railroad Earth with moe. are still valid for the new show with Twiddle.  If you want a refund due to the lineup change, you should contact Star Tickets at 1-800-585-3737 or customerservice@starttickets.com.  Include your order number and full name.  All refund requests must be made by August 10.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s