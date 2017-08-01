GRPD: “Awfully violent assault” suspect arrested near Briggs Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say they’ve arrested an assault suspect wanted in connection to a recent shooting.

A search warrant was executed in the 1900 block of Lafayette Ave around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Grand Rapids Police say the suspect was involved in an “awfully violent assault.”

Police were wearing heavy tactical gear and surrounded a home, They were calling for its several occupants to exit. They say they’ll be questioned and detained.

Layfayette is shut down between Knapp and Elmwood. A helicopter from Michigan State Police was helping them search for the suspect.