Multi Platform Journalist

Posted 10:55 AM, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54AM, August 1, 2017

We are FOX 17 News, a Tribune station in West Michigan, and we looking for our next PART TIME Multi-Platform Journalist. This is an entry level position that requires a basic understanding of newsgathering process. The ideal candidate will have experience shooting, editing, reporting and producing content for multiple platforms. The next FOX 17 Multi-Platform Journalist must be a great storyteller and have a strong desire to break news for broadcast, digital and social media. Functions of this job will include photojournalist, reporter and producer.

Date Posted:
8/1/2017

Closing Date:
8/31/2017

City:
Grand Rapids – 49525

State:
Michigan

Experience:
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
* Ability to meet deadlines.
* Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.
* Ability to shoot and edit with speed, efficiency and creativity in a newsroom or field environment.
* Ability to produce high quality news stories across all content platforms.
* Must have a valid Driver’s License and a clean driving record.
* Non-linear editing experience preferred.

Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Requirements:

The Multi-Platform Journalist enterprises and generates daily news stories for live broadcast, station website(s) and all current and future media platforms. In addition, the Multi-Media Journalist:
* Shoots, edits and operates live equipment
*Reports live for FOX 17 broadcasts, websites and social media platforms
*Actively engaged on all social media platforms
*Establish story contacts and sources

Additional Information:
Part Time

Contact:
For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com

