We are FOX 17 News, a Tribune station in West Michigan, and we looking for our next PART TIME Multi-Platform Journalist. This is an entry level position that requires a basic understanding of newsgathering process. The ideal candidate will have experience shooting, editing, reporting and producing content for multiple platforms. The next FOX 17 Multi-Platform Journalist must be a great storyteller and have a strong desire to break news for broadcast, digital and social media. Functions of this job will include photojournalist, reporter and producer.

Date Posted:

8/1/2017

Closing Date:

8/31/2017

City:

Grand Rapids – 49525

State:

Michigan

Experience:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Ability to meet deadlines.

* Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.

* Ability to shoot and edit with speed, efficiency and creativity in a newsroom or field environment.

* Ability to produce high quality news stories across all content platforms.

* Must have a valid Driver’s License and a clean driving record.

* Non-linear editing experience preferred.

Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Requirements:

The Multi-Platform Journalist enterprises and generates daily news stories for live broadcast, station website(s) and all current and future media platforms. In addition, the Multi-Media Journalist:

* Shoots, edits and operates live equipment

*Reports live for FOX 17 broadcasts, websites and social media platforms

*Actively engaged on all social media platforms

*Establish story contacts and sources

Additional Information:

Part Time

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com