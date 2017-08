KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One person is dead after an explosion Tuesday afternoon at a pallet company in Kalamazoo.

The incident happened at Holland Pallet Repair on Factory Street in Kalamazoo at about 3:20 p.m.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley tells FOX 17 that a 45-year-old maintenance crew member died in the explosion.  The employee was working on a front-end loader.

