Police responded to SUV rollover, driver arrested for OWI

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Portage man, 31, was arrested for driving on a suspended license and for driving while intoxicated just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police were first alerted about a possible intoxicated driver by a caller who reported the man leaving the Speedway Gas Station on West Milham Drive. The driver crossed over the roadway before entering a residential area.

According to police, the man rolled his SUV on Missouri Avenue near West Milham Avenue in Portage.

The driver wasn’t injured during this incident and was transported to Kalamazoo County Jail.