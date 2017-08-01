Police responded to SUV rollover, driver arrested for OWI

Posted 6:27 AM, August 1, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. —  A Portage man, 31, was arrested for driving on a suspended license and for driving while intoxicated just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police were first alerted about a possible intoxicated driver by a caller who reported the man leaving the Speedway Gas Station on West Milham Drive.  The driver crossed over the roadway before entering a residential area.

According to police, the man rolled his SUV on Missouri Avenue near West Milham Avenue in Portage.

The driver wasn’t injured during this incident and was transported to Kalamazoo County Jail.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s