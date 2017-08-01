× Police search house, find drugs packaged for distribution

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — SWET-West Detectives raided a house in Benton Harbor and found a quantity of crack-cocaine ready for distribution, over an ounce of marijuana and other illegal narcotics.

After receiving a search warrant for an ongoing investigation the home at 384 Marshall Avenue was searched.

According to police, the detectives on the case are now seeking charges against the suspects found in the residence at the time of the search.

This incident is still under investigation.