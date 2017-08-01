West Michigan officers at National Night Out event make arrest at mall

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – National Night Out is a well-known public effort to fight crime. Tuesday, officers participating in a National Night Out event even made an arrest.

Grandville Police, along with Wyoming, Kentwood, and Walker police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department were at an event Tuesday afternoon about 2:00 p.m. at Rivertown Crossings Mall when one of the deputies was flagged down by a store employee. The employee reported that a person had stolen a watch and ran from the mall.

The deputy put out a description of the suspect and a second suspect in a getaway car. Other officers leaving the event found and stopped the vehicle before it even left the mall road. The first suspect was found running in the Home Depot parking lot.

Both suspects were taken into custody and the watch was recovered without any further incident.