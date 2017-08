Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- The Tigers added five infield prospects via trades in the last two weeks, just one of them made his way to West Michigan , Isaac Paredes.

He becomes the Tigers 8th ranked prospect and easily the highest ranked on the Whitecaps team.

For Danny Pinero and Anthony Pereira that means their playing time will likely come somewhere other than shortstop the rest of the season.

See the attached video for more.