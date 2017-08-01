Woman injured after train crashes into SUV

Posted 11:44 PM, August 1, 2017, by

File photo

PORTAGE, Mich– Portage Public Safety and Fire personnel were dispatched to a crash involving a train and SUV Tuesday evening.

Investigators say shortly before 10 p.m.,  the vehicle crossed the tracks on Garden Lane and was hit in the rear passenger side by the train.

Witnesses told officials the railroad crossing bell could be heard long before the collision.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time, one of them was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. That victim, a 22-year-old woman had been sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

